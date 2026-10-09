KVPR Mixer: Kern County Edition
Join KVPR and your fellow public radio listeners for a mixer on Wednesday November 18th, 2026 at the Stinson's showroom in Bakersfield at 4500 Stine Road in Bakersfield. This is your chance to meet your favorite KVPR hosts and reporters, enjoy live music, appetizers and more.
This event is free and open to the public.
RSVP! Email the name(s) of everyone attending to events@kvpr.org.
This event is free and open to the public.
RSVP! Email the name(s) of everyone attending to events@kvpr.org.
Wednesday, November 18, 2026
Stinson's Showroom
4500 Stine Road, Bakersfield
5:30pm - 7:30pm
RSVP here with the name(s) of everyone in your party who plans to attend!