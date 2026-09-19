Writers of Kern (WOK) October Writing Workshop
Writers of Kern (WOK) October Writing Workshop
What does it take to stand out at a crowded author event? Writers of Kern (WOK) invites writers of all experience levels to explore book promotion strategies during its October workshop featuring award-winning author and educator Lisa Behrens-Smith. The workshop, “Beyond the Book Table – The Author Event Playbook,” will offer practical advice for making the most of book signings, literary festivals, and other promotional events.
Hodel’s Country Dining
$20 - $25
08:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Writers of Kern