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Writers of Kern (WOK) October Writing Workshop

Writers of Kern (WOK) October Writing Workshop

What does it take to stand out at a crowded author event? Writers of Kern (WOK) invites writers of all experience levels to explore book promotion strategies during its October workshop featuring award-winning author and educator Lisa Behrens-Smith. The workshop, “Beyond the Book Table – The Author Event Playbook,” will offer practical advice for making the most of book signings, literary festivals, and other promotional events.

Hodel’s Country Dining
$20 - $25
08:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Writers of Kern
https://writersofkern.com/
Hodel’s Country Dining
5917 Knudsen Drive
Bakersfield, California 93308
https://hodels.com/