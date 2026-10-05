Shaver Lake Recreation Trail and Nature Park Community Design Workshop
Shaver Lake Recreation Trail and Nature Park Community Design Workshop
Whether you are a resident or visitor to Shaver Lake, you are invited to share your ideas, and help design the community’s future park and take home a pumpkin for your thoughts at this workshop located on the deck next to Bob's Market.
Bob’s Market
For details:
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Shaver Lake Recreation Trail Committee