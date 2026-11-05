© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Santa Cares with Autism Speaks

Santa Cares with Autism Speaks

On December 6 from 9:30-11:00 AM, families will be able to spend quality time with Santa Claus at Fashion Fair, without the sensory distractions during normal hours. Santa Cares provides a subdued and welcoming environment for children with special needs and their families, in partnership with Autism Speaks. This event is exclusively for children and families with special needs.

Fashion Fair Mall
Reservations are required:
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Autism Speaks
https://www.autismspeaks.org/
Fashion Fair Mall
645 E. Shaw Ave.
Fresno, California 93710
https://www.fashionfairmall.com/