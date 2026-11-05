Santa Cares with Autism Speaks
Santa Cares with Autism Speaks
On December 6 from 9:30-11:00 AM, families will be able to spend quality time with Santa Claus at Fashion Fair, without the sensory distractions during normal hours. Santa Cares provides a subdued and welcoming environment for children with special needs and their families, in partnership with Autism Speaks. This event is exclusively for children and families with special needs.
Fashion Fair Mall
Reservations are required:
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Autism Speaks