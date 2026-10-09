Practicing Peace / Resisting War
Practicing Peace / Resisting War
Willow Avenue Mennonite Church and the Reedley Peace Center are hosting a two-session series: Practicing Peace / Resisting War. Session one on November 7 will feature two speakers discussing war and conscientious objection. Session two on November 14 will feature a panel discussing a range of practices to engage in practicing peace and resisting war in routine living.
Willow Avenue Mennonite Church
For details:
Every week through Nov 14, 2026.
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Willow Avenue Mennonite Church
2529 Willow Ave.Clovis, California 93612