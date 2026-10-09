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Practicing Peace / Resisting War

Practicing Peace / Resisting War

Willow Avenue Mennonite Church and the Reedley Peace Center are hosting a two-session series: Practicing Peace / Resisting War. Session one on November 7 will feature two speakers discussing war and conscientious objection. Session two on November 14 will feature a panel discussing a range of practices to engage in practicing peace and resisting war in routine living.

Willow Avenue Mennonite Church
For details:
Every week through Nov 14, 2026.
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Get Tickets
Willow Avenue Mennonite Church
2529 Willow Ave.
Clovis, California 93612
https://willowmennonite.org/