Paint Merced Pink Community Celebration
Paint Merced Pink Community Celebration
Join the Merced Cancer Society Foundation for the Paint Merced Pink Community Celebration. Bob Hart Square will fill with food, music, family fun, local vendors, and resources to celebrate survivors, patients, families, and the whole community. The Foundation provides direct financial assistance, such as transportation, groceries, and utility help, to adults in cancer treatment in Merced County.
Bob Hart Square
For details:
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Merced Cancer Society Foundation
Bob Hart Square
W. Main St. & Canal St.Merced, California 95340