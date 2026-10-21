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Paint Merced Pink Community Celebration

Paint Merced Pink Community Celebration

Join the Merced Cancer Society Foundation for the Paint Merced Pink Community Celebration. Bob Hart Square will fill with food, music, family fun, local vendors, and resources to celebrate survivors, patients, families, and the whole community. The Foundation provides direct financial assistance, such as transportation, groceries, and utility help, to adults in cancer treatment in Merced County.

Bob Hart Square
For details:
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Merced Cancer Society Foundation
https://mercedcancersociety.org
Bob Hart Square
W. Main St. & Canal St.
Merced, California 95340