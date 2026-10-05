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MYSO's 25th Anniversary Year Opening Concert

August 21, 2016 Mariposa Symphony Orchestra, Our Nations's Nature by Les Marsden.

MYSO's 25th Anniversary Year Opening Concert

The Mariposa Yosemite Symphony Orchestra will usher in its 25th Anniversary Year with a Fantasy Concert in the Fiester Auditorium of Mariposa High School on October 24 at 7PM. The concert will be repeated as a 2 PM matinee a week later, on Sunday, November 1 in the orchestra's second home: Yosemite National Park.

Mariposa County High School
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Mariposa Yosemite Symphony Orchestra
https://myso.live/
Mariposa County High School
5074 Old Highway North
Mariposa, California 95338