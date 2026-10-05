MYSO's 25th Anniversary Year Opening Concert
MYSO's 25th Anniversary Year Opening Concert
The Mariposa Yosemite Symphony Orchestra will usher in its 25th Anniversary Year with a Fantasy Concert in the Fiester Auditorium of Mariposa High School on October 24 at 7PM. The concert will be repeated as a 2 PM matinee a week later, on Sunday, November 1 in the orchestra's second home: Yosemite National Park.
Mariposa County High School
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mariposa Yosemite Symphony Orchestra
Mariposa County High School
5074 Old Highway NorthMariposa, California 95338