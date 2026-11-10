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Multi-media Concert: "For the Birds"

Multi-media Concert: "For the Birds"

This program bridges climate science and artistic expression through live jazz, spoken word, curated imagery, and poetry, centering on the accelerating realities of global climate change through the lens of North American bird populations. The concert is hosted by Citizens’ Climate Lobby Fresno, along with The Fresno Audubon Society, The Sierra Club, Tehipite Chapter and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno
Donations accepted. For details:
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
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Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno
2672 E. Alluvial Ave.
Fresno, California 93720
https://www.uufresno.org/