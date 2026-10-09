Medicare Education & Benefits Workshop
Medicare Education & Benefits Workshop
Medicare can be confusing. Understanding how to use your healthcare benefits doesn’t have to be. Join MAMSA Foundation, Inc. for a free Medicare Education & Benefits Utilization Workshop designed to help older adults, people with disabilities, caregivers, and family members better understand Medicare, healthcare benefits, preventive services, provider changes, and local community resources.
Frank Bergon Senior Center
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
MAMSA Foundation, Inc.
Frank Bergon Senior Center
238 S. D StreetMadera, California 93638