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Medicare Education & Benefits Workshop

Medicare Education & Benefits Workshop

Medicare can be confusing. Understanding how to use your healthcare benefits doesn’t have to be. Join MAMSA Foundation, Inc. for a free Medicare Education & Benefits Utilization Workshop designed to help older adults, people with disabilities, caregivers, and family members better understand Medicare, healthcare benefits, preventive services, provider changes, and local community resources.

Denny's Restaurant
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

MAMSA Foundation, Inc.
https://mamsafoundationca.org/
Denny's Restaurant
30 E. Herndon Ave.
Fresno, California 93720