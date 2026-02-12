La Comida Guild's 72nd Annual Holiday Home Tour
La Comida Guild's 72nd Annual Holiday Home Tour
La Comida Guild Home Tour allows guests to visit the homes at their own pace, with a stop at Fort Washington Country Club's boutique for holiday shopping, along with complimentary coffee, tea and cookies. All proceeds benefit the Valley Children’s Healthcare Guilds Endowments.
Fort Washington Country Club
$54.25
08:30 AM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
La Comida Guild
Fort Washington Country Club
10272 N. Millbrook Ave.Fresno, California 93730