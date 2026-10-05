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Jazz At The Library

Jazz At The Library

Jazz organist and retired Air Force Bandsman, Marshall Gentry, and The New Organ Trio will give a presentation highlighting the music of organist, Don Patterson, and the influence in his approach to the jazz organ genre. Marshall will be joined by guitarist, Mike Dana, and drummer, Gary Newmark.

Woodward Park Regional Library
For details:
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

JazzFresno
https://www.facebook.com/JazzFresno/
Woodward Park Regional Library
944 E Perrin Ave
Fresno, California 93720
https://www.fresnolibrary.org/branch/wdwd.html