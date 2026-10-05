Jazz At The Library
Jazz At The Library
Jazz organist and retired Air Force Bandsman, Marshall Gentry, and The New Organ Trio will give a presentation highlighting the music of organist, Don Patterson, and the influence in his approach to the jazz organ genre. Marshall will be joined by guitarist, Mike Dana, and drummer, Gary Newmark.
Woodward Park Regional Library
For details:
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
JazzFresno
Woodward Park Regional Library
944 E Perrin AveFresno, California 93720