Global AgTech and Manufacturing AI Summit: Innovation, Growth, and Global Opportunities
Global AgTech and Manufacturing AI Summit: Innovation, Growth, and Global Opportunities
The summit will focus on practical applications of AI to improve productivity, efficiency, and global competitiveness across manufacturing, agriculture and food systems. Sessions will also examine how U.S. companies can successfully navigate international markets, build strategic trade partnerships, and access financial support to scale AI-driven solutions globally.
Fresno State, University Business Center
To register:
08:15 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration
Fresno State, University Business Center
5245 N Backer Ave.Fresno, California 93740