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A Fresno County community finally gets a reliable source of water

KVPR | By Israel Cardona Hernandez
Published May 14, 2026 at 1:20 PM PDT
Residents of Tombstone Territory posing for a photo on a sunny day.
Courtesy of Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability
Residents of Tombstone Territory posing for a photo on a sunny day.

FRESNO, Calif. – After nearly a decade of advocacy, residents of the unincorporated community of Tombstone Territory in Fresno County are now connected to a reliable water source.

Families in Tombstone Territory endured years of unsafe and unreliable water supply, according to the nonprofit organization Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability. The group says residents dealt with wells going dry and with contaminated water.

But residents in the area, with roughly 40 homes, recently celebrated a consolidation project that connected the community to the City of Sanger’s water system. The consolidation project cost $5 million.

The effort is part of a state program known as the Safe and Affordable Funding for Equity and Resilience, or SAFER.

The program was established by the State Water Resources Control Board in 2019. It provides grants, loans and services to help water systems deliver safe drinking water.

Since the program began funding projects, the state has completed 140 water system consolidations. The number of Californians receiving unsafe water from public water systems has dropped from about 1.6 million to around 600,000, according to state figures.

Tombstone Territory is also where Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 200, known as the Safe and Affordable Drinking Water Fund. The fund generates $130 million annually for projects, through 2030.

Families in the community of Tombstone Territory were forced to drink bottled water and use emergency water tanks due to their water issues.

Jovita Torres, Tombstone Territory community resident says the water connection has brought relief. "I no longer have to worry if we're going to spend another summer without water," Torres said.

Michael Claiborne, an attorney with Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, said the effort also shows the way residents can use state laws to advocate for resources.

“This community-driven success demonstrates the critical role that the SAFER program plays in delivering safe water to all Californians, and the program must be fully funded and protected," Claiborne said.
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Environment Top StoriesFresno CountyCity of Sanger
Israel Cardona Hernandez
Israel Cardona Hernández was born in Santa Rosa, California, and raised in Irapuato, Guanajuato, Mexico. Now based in Fresno, he is a junior at Fresno State, majoring in Mass Communications and Journalism with a focus on Broadcasting. He previously completed two years at Fresno City College and is currently gaining hands-on experience as an intern for the Fall 2025 semester. Fully bilingual in Spanish and English, Israel brings a multicultural perspective to his work in media and communication.
See stories by Israel Cardona Hernandez