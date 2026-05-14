Yosemite National Park reopening popular areas ahead of summer

FRESNO, Calif. – Yosemite National Park is reopening several popular trails, climbing areas, and campgrounds as the tourist season picks up before summer.

Park officials announced all Yosemite front-country campgrounds and most backcountry camps will be open this summer. As far as trails, a section of the Valley Loop Trail — near Royal Arches — is reopening along with the “Ice Cut” section of the John Muir Trail.

Those areas were closed for safety monitoring and for trail improvement work.

The park also announced Tioga Road will be open to traffic starting Friday, which marks the earliest opening in 16 years, officials said.

Glacier Point Road reopened for vehicle access earlier in May.

The roads give visitors access to Yosemite’s high Sierra Nevada region and access to short day hikes. Hiking access to the top of Half Dome also reopens Friday, and daily permits are already available.

Park officials encourage visitors to plan their trip in advance by arriving early, visiting during the week, and purchasing tickets digitally to reduce wait times.

Earlier this year the Yosemite officials announced an end to its reservation system , which was put into place during the COVID-19 pandemic. The cancellation came after an analysis found reservations were not needed throughout the entire season.

Park officials plan to instead manage crowds through a targeted approach, such as staffing key intersections and improving information about road conditions.