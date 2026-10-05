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Fundamentals of Transforming your Fundraising Event into a Powerful Engine for Growth

Fundamentals of Transforming your Fundraising Event into a Powerful Engine for Growth

Guest Speaker, Maritza Lemus, Executive Director of CASA of Kings County shares her tools and tips for success. Especially geared for the small nonprofit and/or an organization that wants to start their first annual fundraising event.

California Teaching Fellows Foundation
11:45 AM - 01:30 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Association of Fundraising Professionals California Valley Chapter
https://afpca.org/
California Teaching Fellows Foundation
7110 N. Fresno St., Suite 160
Fresno, California 93720