Medicare Education & Benefits Workshop
Medicare Education & Benefits Workshop
Medicare can be confusing. Understanding how to use your healthcare benefits doesn’t have to be. Join MAMSA Foundation, Inc. for a free Medicare Education & Benefits Utilization Workshop designed to help older adults, people with disabilities, caregivers, and family members better understand Medicare, healthcare benefits, preventive services, provider changes, and local community resources.
Woodward Park Regional Library
Every week through Oct 19, 2026.
Monday: 01:00 PM - 02:00 PM
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Monday: 01:00 PM - 02:00 PM
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Event Supported By
MAMSA Foundation, Inc.
Woodward Park Regional Library
944 E Perrin AveFresno, California 93720