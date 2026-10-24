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2026 Election Coverage

Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen

Seventeen-year-old Evan Hansen has felt invisible his entire life. But when a tragedy shocks his community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, though, Evan is forced to confront the fact that the price of belonging may be far steeper than he bargained for.

The Empty Space
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Nov 07, 2026.
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The Empty Space
706 Oak Street
Bakersfield, California 93304
http://www.esonline.org