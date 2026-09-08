Arts Visalia Presents: Arturo Martinez, Tim Clark, and Jamie Meadows
Arts Visalia Presents: Arturo Martinez, Tim Clark, and Jamie Meadows
October gets exciting with three new exhibitions at Arts Visalia. The main gallery showcases the vibrant cultural paintings of Arturo Martinez. Also featured will be tactile ceramic work by Tim Clark and abstract oil pastels by Jamie Meadows. See all three artists and more October 1 – 31, 2026. An Opening Reception will take place Friday, October 2, 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm.
Arts Visalia Visual Arts Center
For details:
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Arts Visalia Visual Arts Center
214 E. Oak StreetVisalia, California 93291