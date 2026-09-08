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Arts Visalia Presents: Arturo Martinez, Tim Clark, and Jamie Meadows

Arts Visalia Presents: Arturo Martinez, Tim Clark, and Jamie Meadows

October gets exciting with three new exhibitions at Arts Visalia. The main gallery showcases the vibrant cultural paintings of Arturo Martinez. Also featured will be tactile ceramic work by Tim Clark and abstract oil pastels by Jamie Meadows. See all three artists and more October 1 – 31, 2026. An Opening Reception will take place Friday, October 2, 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm.

Arts Visalia Visual Arts Center
For details:
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Arts Visalia Visual Arts Center
214 E. Oak Street
Visalia, California 93291
http://www.artsvisalia.org