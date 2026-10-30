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2026 Election Coverage

Armenians in Film: 6 Short Films by Armenian Filmmakers

Armenians in Film: 6 Short Films by Armenian Filmmakers

The AGBU Greater Fresno Chapter, AGBU Arts, the Armenian Studies Program at Fresno State, and CineCulture are pleased to present 6 short films by award winning Armenian filmmakers at the Peters Education Center Auditorium on Friday, November 13. Following the screening, audiences will be able to participate in a Q&A session.

Leon S. and Pete Peters Educational Center, Fresno State
Parking and admission are free. For details:
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fresno State Armenian Studies Program
http://www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies/
Leon S. and Pete Peters Educational Center, Fresno State
5010 N. Woodrow Ave.
Fresno, California 93740