Armenians in Film: 6 Short Films by Armenian Filmmakers
Armenians in Film: 6 Short Films by Armenian Filmmakers
The AGBU Greater Fresno Chapter, AGBU Arts, the Armenian Studies Program at Fresno State, and CineCulture are pleased to present 6 short films by award winning Armenian filmmakers at the Peters Education Center Auditorium on Friday, November 13. Following the screening, audiences will be able to participate in a Q&A session.
Leon S. and Pete Peters Educational Center, Fresno State
Parking and admission are free. For details:
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Fresno State Armenian Studies Program
Leon S. and Pete Peters Educational Center, Fresno State
5010 N. Woodrow Ave.Fresno, California 93740