Spunky Heroine Nancy Nightingale is out to prove herself in the world. Her plan is to take her deceased gangster uncle's abandoned roadhouse and turn it into a successful and family friendly establishment. Handsome real estate agent Chick Smith is there to help Nancy as much as he can while winning her heart. Will Chick and his bumbling assistant Wilbur be able to save Nancy from the clutches of her uncle's evil henchman Spider Moran? And what about the hidden treasure? Not to mention everyone pretending to be ghosts or zombies! Will somebody get rich, or will somebody get a… A Funny Fright In The Night?