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2026 Election Coverage

KVPR and CalMatters host VotingMatters event

KVPR | By KVPR and CalMatters
Published October 30, 2026 at 7:47 AM PDT
KVPR and CalMatters hosted a VotingMatters event at the KVPR Studios in Clovis on October 29, 2026.
KVPR and CalMatters hosted a VotingMatters event at the KVPR Studios in Clovis on October 29, 2026.

Over crowd of over 60 people packed KVPR's Barmann - Chaney Performance Studio in Clovis Thursday night for a live VotingMatters election forum.

The event was hosted by KVPR and CalMatters, and explored the many ballot propositions facing voters and Fresno County's proposed transportation tax, Measure S.

Dan Hu of CalMatters moderated the event, alongside KVPR's Marek Warszawski and Jonathan Linden. The event was broadcast live on KVPR 89.3 and 89.1.

You can find the CalMatters Voter Guide here.

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🗳️ 2026 Election
KVPR and CalMatters
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