© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

James Beard award-winning chef and Food Network personality Marcus Samuelsson goes 'Back to Green'

WBUR
Published October 20, 2026 at 9:10 AM PDT
Marcus Samuelsson on the cover of "Back to Green." (Courtesy of Penguin Publishing Group)
Courtesy of Penguin Publishing Group
Marcus Samuelsson on the cover of "Back to Green." (Courtesy of Penguin Publishing Group)

Host Indira Lakshmanan speaks with chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson about his new cookbook, “Back to Green,” where he explores a more plant-forward and global approach to food.

Book excerpt: ‘Back to Green’

By Marcus Samuelsson

Excerpted from “Back to Green: Rediscovering a World of Delicious, Healthy Eating” by Marcus Samuelsson with permission of Avery, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © Marcus Samuelsson, 2026.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR