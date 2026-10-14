AI tools for predicting breast cancer risk are heading straight to consumers

Breast cancer is one of the most frequently diagnosed cancers among women in the United States and the second leading cause of cancer death in women, according to the American Cancer Society.

Now, a company that has developed an artificial intelligence tool designed to analyze a patient’s risk based on mammogram imaging is marketing that analysis directly to consumers.

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Katie Palmer, a health technology reporter, who covered this development for our editorial partner STAT.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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