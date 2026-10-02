In Russia, speaking out against the government is dangerous. So is singing

Nadya Tolokonnikova, a member of the Russian feminist punk group Pussy Riot, knows how dangerous it can be for women to make music, especially when the government doesn't approve.

About Nadya Tolokonnikova

Nadya Tolokonnikova is a founding member of Pussy Riot, the Russian feminist protest art collective that now counts hundreds of people among its numbers. In 2012, she was sentenced to two years in prison following "Punk Prayer," an anti-Putin performance piece. She was ultimately sent to a Siberian penal colony before being released in December 2013. Tolokonnikova was declared a "foreign agent" by Russia in 2021.

She is also a co-founder of the independent news service and media outlet Mediazona and, as co-founder of UnicornDAO, was instrumental in raising more than $7 million in Ukraine aid. She has spoken before the U.S. Congress, British Parliament and European Parliament. She is the author of Read & Riot: A Pussy Riot Guide to Activism.

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