The tale of a whale who took in — and spit out — a sea kayaker

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Now to a whale of a tale, a literal whale. It resembles the biblical Jonah or young Pinocchio, except no lies here. This really happened.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Father and son Dall and Adrian Simancas were kayaking off the coast of southern Chile last Saturday when the jaws of a humpback whale surround Adrian's kayak and close around him. He disappears into the ocean. And his dad, Dall, got this all on video. A few seconds later, the camera pans to his son, now in the water gripping his bright yellow kayak.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DALL SIMANCAS: (Non-English language spoken).

KELLY: That is the voice of Dall telling his son, swim over. Adrian described the experience to the AP.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ADRIAN SIMANCAS: (Through interpreter) At first, when I thought I had died, it was, of course, a lot of terror because I thought there was nothing I could do.

IAIN KERR: We noticed he was quite gracefully ejected from the mass. I'm sure the whale was like, I'm not eating this, you know?

KELLY: Iain Kerr, CEO of the whale conservation nonprofit Ocean Alliance, says a humpback whale just doesn't have the anatomy to swallow a human. Its throat is only about the size of a human fist. So unlike his fictional wooden counterpart, Adrian Simancas was never in the belly of whale.

CHANG: Which was a relief - but I'm guessing he would have wanted to skip being inside the whale's mouth, too.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.