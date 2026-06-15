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KVPR's Central Valley Roots
Central Valley Roots

Skin Deep: How Duke Ellington made a hit recording in Fresno

By Joe Moore
Published June 15, 2026 at 4:24 AM PDT
Duke Ellington's song "Skin Deep" was recorded in 1952 at Fresno's Rainbow Ballroom
Columbia Records / Joe Moore
Duke Ellington's song "Skin Deep" was recorded in 1952 at Fresno's Rainbow Ballroom

What do you get when you mix a former Major League baseball star turned farmer, with one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time, and a Fresno ballroom? It’s a story that’s more than Skin Deep – today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots.

If jazz had a Mount Rushmore, Duke Ellington would no doubt be on it. But in the early 1950s, the swing era was over. So the Duke’s career wasn’t exactly thriving when he embarked on a nationwide tour. On February 28, 1952 his band rolled into the Central Valley for a show at Fresno’s Rainbow Ballroom. In tow was Louie Bellson, Ellington’s new drummer. Ellington’s band was largely black, and Bellson was white, but the music they made together was beyond category.

After the show, the band went to an after-party at the home of former Detroit Tigers pitcher Dutch Leonard, who was now a wealthy Fresno farmer. At the party, someone played back tapes made earlier that night. Bellson’s drum solo on the song Skin Deep was epic, with two bass drums, but there was a flaw on the recording.

The Duke ordered his band back to the venue the next day, sans audience, to get a new take. The recording was released by Columbia Records on one of Ellington’s first LPs, Ellington Uptown. It was a hit and made Bellson a star, but few people know the famous song was actually recorded in Fresno.

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Central Valley Roots FresnoDowntown FresnojazzRainbow BallroomDuke EllingtonLouie BellsonDutch Leonard
Joe Moore
Joe Moore is the President and General Manager of KVPR / Valley Public Radio. He has led the station through major programming changes, the development of its local newsroom, and two National Edward R. Murrow Awards for broadcast excellence.
See stories by Joe Moore