Aug. 4: Fresno City Council Tackled Big-Ticket Items In Marathon Meeting. What’s Next?

More questions are unfolding following a marathon session at the Fresno City Council last week. On today’s episode, we look at the flurry of measures discussed, and what it will mean for the November ballot. Fresno Bee reporter Melissa Montalvo helps us break it all down.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Valley Republican now leads her party in the Assembly; and what a report says about farmworkers and immigration enforcement. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.