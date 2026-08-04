© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Aug. 4: Fresno City Council Tackled Big-Ticket Items In Marathon Meeting. What’s Next?

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 4, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

More questions are unfolding following a marathon session at the Fresno City Council last week. On today’s episode, we look at the flurry of measures discussed, and what it will mean for the November ballot. Fresno Bee reporter Melissa Montalvo helps us break it all down.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Valley Republican now leads her party in the Assembly; and what a report says about farmworkers and immigration enforcement. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden