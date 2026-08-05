Aug. 5: New Film Celebrates Legacy Of Chicano Theater And Film Legend From The Valley

A new documentary celebrates the life and legacy of Luis Valdez, a Delano native and prolific artist known as the father of Chicano theater and film. We speak with the director, David Alvarado, ahead of a special event and screening in Fresno.

Plus, the latest news headlines: How public land protection could sway voters in House District 22; and Merced officials place a new city tax on the November ballot. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.