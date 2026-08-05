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Central Valley Daily

Aug. 5: New Film Celebrates Legacy Of Chicano Theater And Film Legend From The Valley

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 5, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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A new documentary celebrates the life and legacy of Luis Valdez, a Delano native and prolific artist known as the father of Chicano theater and film. We speak with the director, David Alvarado, ahead of a special event and screening in Fresno.

Plus, the latest news headlines: How public land protection could sway voters in House District 22; and Merced officials place a new city tax on the November ballot. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden