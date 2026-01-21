© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVPR's Central Valley Roots
Central Valley Roots

How California's flood of 1861-1862 changed the San Joaquin Valley

By Joe Moore
Published January 21, 2026 at 9:18 AM PST
An illustration of Sacramento flooding in 1862
An illustration of Sacramento flooding in 1862

To this day, it's the biggest flood in California's recorded history. It put Sacramento underwater, but what about this part of the San Joaquin Valley? The local story of the flood of 1861 and 1862, on this edition of KVPR’s Central Valley Roots.

On December 9th 1861 an atmospheric river storm hit California. The rain continued, all the way until January 20th 1862. Sacramento saw 37 inches of rain. Much of the capital city was underwater. Governor Leland Stanford took a rowboat to his inauguration ceremony. An estimated 4,000 people died, and damages topped $3 billion in today’s dollars.

The southern San Joaquin Valley saw major flooding as well, but most valley cities didn’t exist back in 1862, and the population was sparse. While the entire valley was not submerged, low lying areas were. The valley’s rivers and natural lakes rose, creating a waterway 250-300 miles long and 20 miles wide.

At present day Bakersfield, the Kern River shifted its course to the north, and settlements on Kern Island were destroyed. Near Porterville, the Tule River changed its course, cutting a new channel a mile to the south. There were reports of redwood and cedar logs strewn about on the valley floor. On the Kaweah River delta, the floodwaters carved out a new river, the St. John’s, and left Visalia under several feet of water, melting around 40 adobe buildings. And along the Kings River, the early town of Scottsburg was washed away.

It was an estimated 500 to 1000 year flood event, but scientists say the likelihood of such extreme storms will only grow, thanks to climate change.

Tags
Central Valley Roots Floodingatmospheric riverlocal historykern riverKaweah Rivertule riverTulare Lake
Joe Moore
Joe Moore is the President and General Manager of KVPR / Valley Public Radio. He has led the station through major programming changes, the launch of KVPR Classical and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership the station was named California Non-Profit of the Year by Senator Melissa Hurtado (2019), and won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting (2022).
See stories by Joe Moore