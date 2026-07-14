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Central Valley Daily

July 14: Farm Bill Delay Puts California Citrus Industry At Risk

By Soreath Hok,
Samantha RangelJonathan Linden
Published July 14, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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The growth of California’s ag industry is fueled by research funding – and much of it comes from the U.S. Farm Bill. But as Congress struggles to update the legislation, scientists are working with limited resources and growing needs. We speak to KVPR reporter Samantha Rangel about what is at stake.

Plus, the latest news headlines: California congressmen request more fighter jets at the Lemoore naval base; and we now know what the turnout was for the June primary.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
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Samantha Rangel
Samantha Rangel reports on stories for KVPR in the Fresno and Clovis areas. After growing up in the town of Firebaugh, Samantha earned her B.A. in Media, Communications, and Journalism from California State University, Fresno. Before joining the KVPR news team, she was a reporter for The Westside Express, where she covered education and other local news in Firebaugh.
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Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden