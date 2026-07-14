July 14: Farm Bill Delay Puts California Citrus Industry At Risk

The growth of California’s ag industry is fueled by research funding – and much of it comes from the U.S. Farm Bill. But as Congress struggles to update the legislation, scientists are working with limited resources and growing needs. We speak to KVPR reporter Samantha Rangel about what is at stake.

Plus, the latest news headlines: California congressmen request more fighter jets at the Lemoore naval base; and we now know what the turnout was for the June primary.