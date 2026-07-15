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Central Valley Daily

July 15: Lee Herrick On What His Poem ‘My California’ Represents In ‘America250’ Time Capsule

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published July 15, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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California Poet Laureate and Fresno resident Lee Herrick’s poem “My California” was selected for the America250 time capsule, one of seven contributions from the Golden State. In today’s episode, he talks about how his own background shaped his writing of the poem and what it represents about the experience of living in California.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County supervisors shoot down home kitchen ordinance; and Fresno Arts Council gets a new leader after embezzlement inquiry.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden