July 15: Lee Herrick On What His Poem ‘My California’ Represents In ‘America250’ Time Capsule

California Poet Laureate and Fresno resident Lee Herrick’s poem “My California” was selected for the America250 time capsule, one of seven contributions from the Golden State. In today’s episode, he talks about how his own background shaped his writing of the poem and what it represents about the experience of living in California.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County supervisors shoot down home kitchen ordinance; and Fresno Arts Council gets a new leader after embezzlement inquiry.