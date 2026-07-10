July 10: The Central Valley Is Rich In Produce. But It Can Be Hard To Keep It Here.
It’s stone fruit season in the Central Valley. But getting access to the rich bounty of local farms can be tough. In this episode, KVPR goes to the 18th annual Stone Fruit Jubilee in Kingsburg to get to know some local organic farmers and hear some of the challenges you may not know about.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno State launches a supercomputing system; and Valley leaders plan to advocate for immigration reform.