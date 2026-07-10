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Central Valley Daily

July 10: The Central Valley Is Rich In Produce. But It Can Be Hard To Keep It Here.

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published July 10, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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It’s stone fruit season in the Central Valley. But getting access to the rich bounty of local farms can be tough. In this episode, KVPR goes to the 18th annual Stone Fruit Jubilee in Kingsburg to get to know some local organic farmers and hear some of the challenges you may not know about.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno State launches a supercomputing system; and Valley leaders plan to advocate for immigration reform.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden