July 9: Drowning Is A Leading Cause Of Death Among Kids. A Valley Town Wants To Change That.
Thousands of people in the United States die annually due to unintentional drowning. And the problem is much worse for children. So how does a community respond to this need? Journalist Alice Daniel speaks with us about how one community in Tulare County is looking to reduce drowning deaths with a new pool.
Plus, the latest news headlines: A Kern County city continues support of ICE detention center; and could data centers come to the Valley?