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Central Valley Daily

July 9: Drowning Is A Leading Cause Of Death Among Kids. A Valley Town Wants To Change That.

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published July 9, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Thousands of people in the United States die annually due to unintentional drowning. And the problem is much worse for children. So how does a community respond to this need? Journalist Alice Daniel speaks with us about how one community in Tulare County is looking to reduce drowning deaths with a new pool.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Kern County city continues support of ICE detention center; and could data centers come to the Valley?

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden