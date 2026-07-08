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Central Valley Daily

July 8: Victims Of Domestic Violence Face Homelessness, Scarce Resources In The Valley

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published July 8, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Fresno County has one of the highest rates of 911 calls for domestic violence. But resources can be scarce. Now a new reporting series examines the link between domestic violence and homelessness. We speak to independent journalist Megan Myscofski about it.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A change in ownership of California immigration detention facilities; plus the Valley’s Iranian community reacts to Iran leader’s funeral.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden