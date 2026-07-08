July 8: Victims Of Domestic Violence Face Homelessness, Scarce Resources In The Valley
Fresno County has one of the highest rates of 911 calls for domestic violence. But resources can be scarce. Now a new reporting series examines the link between domestic violence and homelessness. We speak to independent journalist Megan Myscofski about it.
Plus, the latest news headlines: A change in ownership of California immigration detention facilities; plus the Valley’s Iranian community reacts to Iran leader’s funeral.