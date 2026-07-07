July 7: Lawsuit Filed Against Granville Homes Outlines Financial Fraud Claims

A whistleblower complaint alleges Fresno developer Darius Assemi diverted millions of dollars from Granville Homes to secretly buy back a family parcel of land. It’s land that the news website Fresnoland reports has been under a $700 million default as part of the Assemi family’s struggling farming business. We speak to Fresnoland reporter Gregory Weaver about the explosive claims.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Fresno council candidate quits prosecutor job after protest; and a new bill seeks to energize oil permitting.