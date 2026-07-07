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Central Valley Daily

July 7: Lawsuit Filed Against Granville Homes Outlines Financial Fraud Claims

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published July 7, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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A whistleblower complaint alleges Fresno developer Darius Assemi diverted millions of dollars from Granville Homes to secretly buy back a family parcel of land. It’s land that the news website Fresnoland reports has been under a $700 million default as part of the Assemi family’s struggling farming business. We speak to Fresnoland reporter Gregory Weaver about the explosive claims.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Fresno council candidate quits prosecutor job after protest; and a new bill seeks to energize oil permitting.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden