June 30: Long-Time Leader At Tulare County Farm Bureau Retires

County farm bureaus are important for connecting farmers and ranchers with local resources. In Tulare County, the long-time executive director of the farm bureau retires on June 30th. In this episode, KVPR’s Kerry Klein discusses the legacy and major accomplishments of Tricia Stever Blattler.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A bombshell report accuses a Fresno developer of financial abuse; and a memorial is held for victims of a B-52 Bomber crash in Kern County.