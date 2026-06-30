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Central Valley Daily

June 30: Long-Time Leader At Tulare County Farm Bureau Retires

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan LindenCresencio Rodriguez Delgado
Published June 30, 2026 at 1:45 AM PDT
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County farm bureaus are important for connecting farmers and ranchers with local resources. In Tulare County, the long-time executive director of the farm bureau retires on June 30th. In this episode, KVPR’s Kerry Klein discusses the legacy and major accomplishments of Tricia Stever Blattler.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A bombshell report accuses a Fresno developer of financial abuse; and a memorial is held for victims of a B-52 Bomber crash in Kern County.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden
Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
See stories by Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado