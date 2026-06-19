June 19: A New Book Is The First To Document Yosemite’s Wildlife In 100 Years [Encore]

It’s easy for visitors to Yosemite National Park to marvel at the park’s ancient trees and landscape. But what about the many creatures that call the park home? Before you get out there this summer, there’s a book you’ll want to pick up first. On today's episode, we speak with Beth Pratt, the author of that new and unique book.

Plus the latest headlines: A mountain lion is caught in a Valley city; and a proposed billionaire tax heads to the ballot.