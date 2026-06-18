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Central Valley Daily

June 18: The Rise Of Raw Milk And The Fresno County Farm At The Center Of Safety Debate

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan LindenKerry Klein
Published June 18, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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The growing popularity of raw milk has given a major boost to Fresno County dairy, Raw Farm. But the farm has been the subject of recalls and outbreaks in recent years that have increased scrutiny over the safety of their products. We speak to ProPublica reporter Annie Waldman about her recent investigative report featuring the farm’s owner, Mark McAfee.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Victims of B-52 Bomber crash are identified; and how hospitals are faring after major warehouse fire.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
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Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein