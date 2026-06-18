June 18: The Rise Of Raw Milk And The Fresno County Farm At The Center Of Safety Debate

The growing popularity of raw milk has given a major boost to Fresno County dairy, Raw Farm. But the farm has been the subject of recalls and outbreaks in recent years that have increased scrutiny over the safety of their products. We speak to ProPublica reporter Annie Waldman about her recent investigative report featuring the farm’s owner, Mark McAfee.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Victims of B-52 Bomber crash are identified; and how hospitals are faring after major warehouse fire.