© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

June 17: NYT Report Reveals Culture Of Sexual Abuse, Silence Went Beyond Cesar Chavez

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published June 17, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

A new report from the New York Times outlines a culture of abuse involving the men who worked with the late civil rights leader Cesar Chavez. This adds to the fallout from an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Chavez earlier this year. We speak with Fresno native and California Editor at the Times, Manny Fernandez, about the women coming forward with their stories.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County supervisors approve “nuclear family” resolution; and the latest on a B-52 Bomber crash at Kern County base.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden