June 17: NYT Report Reveals Culture Of Sexual Abuse, Silence Went Beyond Cesar Chavez

A new report from the New York Times outlines a culture of abuse involving the men who worked with the late civil rights leader Cesar Chavez. This adds to the fallout from an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Chavez earlier this year. We speak with Fresno native and California Editor at the Times, Manny Fernandez, about the women coming forward with their stories.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County supervisors approve “nuclear family” resolution; and the latest on a B-52 Bomber crash at Kern County base.

