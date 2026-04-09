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Central Valley Daily

April 9: Celebrate Citrus And Art At Lindsay’s Orange Blossom Festival

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published April 9, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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California's citrus season might almost be over, but the annual Orange Blossom Festival in the Tulare County town of Lindsay is only getting started. On today's episode, artist Shane Guffog tells us about the 'Citrus Dreamin' art show, one component of the 94-year-old festival.

Plus, the latest news headlines: details emerge in an ICE officer-involved shooting in Stanislaus County, and a Clovis activist avoids charges involving student protests.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden