April 9: Celebrate Citrus And Art At Lindsay’s Orange Blossom Festival

California's citrus season might almost be over, but the annual Orange Blossom Festival in the Tulare County town of Lindsay is only getting started. On today's episode, artist Shane Guffog tells us about the 'Citrus Dreamin' art show, one component of the 94-year-old festival.

Plus, the latest news headlines: details emerge in an ICE officer-involved shooting in Stanislaus County, and a Clovis activist avoids charges involving student protests.