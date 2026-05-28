Fresno State music group to perform in South Korea this summer

FRESNO, Calif. – For the first time, a student ensemble from Fresno State will perform at one of the world’s largest clarinet conferences this summer.

The student-led clarinet quartet “Invicta” was recently selected to perform at “ClarinetFest 2026” in Incheon, South Korea. The international event draws educators, students, and other musicians from nearly 50 countries.

The local group is made up of Fresno State students Gavyn Tapp, Raul Roldan, Devin Calderon, and Jason Hilario.

Tapp still recalls the moment he learned the quartet had been accepted.

“It was like 11 p.m. and I was about to go to bed,” he said.

Then a phone call came in from Raul Roldan, one of his closest friends.

“I remember Raul calling me and saying, ‘Oh my god, we got in, we got in!” Tapp said. “It wasn’t until the next morning I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, we got in.”

They had just been selected to perform on an international stage this summer and were one of only five U.S. ensembles to do so.

The four musicians officially formed Invicta after attending last year’s ClarinestFest in Texas.

“Invicta basically means invincible and we wanted something that really showed the valley pride and what’s possible in the Central Valley,” Roldan said. “It shows how relentless we are and how committed we are to providing music for the Central Valley.”

The friends originally met one another in high school at a statewide music conference and have remained close friends ever since.

Now they perform together, playing classical, contemporary, Latin and jazz pieces.

“Clarinet is not a very commercially viable instrument,” Calderon said. “People like the saxophone, the guitar. The hardest part for us is not letting the fact that we play clarinet stop us from connecting to the general public with the music that we make.”

Starting from scratch

Some schools have established clarinet quartet groups. But Fresno State didn’t have one.

After attending last year’s conference in Texas, the group decided they would start their own. Amelia Smith, their clarinet professor, said that drive is what has motivated them to audition to attend as performers this year.

“They said, ‘Dr Smith, we're really excited. We're going to start a quartet, and we're going to apply for next year's [conference]’,” Smith said. “We hadn't even left that conference yet.”

Smith said the quartet has wowed her, though she isn’t surprised that they’ve come this far already.

“They have taken all of this upon themselves,” Smith said. “So it's kind of a really huge action of, you know, being proactive and really, really being passionate about achieving this goal.”

Samantha Rangel / KVPR Gavyn Tapp, Jason Hilario, Devin Calderon and Raul Roldan are musicians at the Fresno State School of Music.

"The olympics of the clarinet"

This July, Invicta will make its international debut during the conference. This year will mark only the second time that ClarinetFest has been held in Asia since 2000.

“I think we're expecting about 1500 people, and most of them are clarinet players, clarinet enthusiasts, students, teachers from nearly 50 different countries,” Wonkak Kim, the artistic director, said. “So it's sort of like the Olympics of the clarinet.”

Kim said Invicta was selected from more than 200 student groups.

“I'm thrilled to see this kind of student-driven initiative,” Kim said. “Of course, it proves also great mentorship of the teachers and professors. So I'm very happy to hear these exciting things happening at Fresno State.”

The conference will also include competitions, masterclasses, and an exhibit hall showcasing new clarinets and mouthpieces for attendees to try out.

The heart of the group

For these student musicians, the experience and journey represent more than just a performance opportunity.

Jason Hilario said the group’s bond is the key to their success.

“You have to have the right people in order for something like this to happen,” Hilario said. “Having your late evening rehearsals after a long day and after a long day of school, I still wanted to show up. I wanted to contribute to the magic that we make.”

For Devin Calderon, the trip also marks another major milestone. He is currently composing a Korean-inspired piece that Invicta plans to perform at the festival.

“It just feels like, you know, a bunch of opportunities I never thought would, you know, I'd be able to achieve,” Calderon said.

Now that school is out for the summer, the quartet is entering crunch time as the four friends prepare for their international debut.