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Central Valley Daily

May 29: Fresno State Music Group Prepares For International Debut

By Soreath Hok,
Samantha RangelJonathan Linden
Published May 29, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Every summer, a prestigious international music festival invites students from universities around the world to perform. And for the first time ever, some of those students will hail from Fresno. KVPR’s Samantha Rangel talks with us about an ambitious group of clarinet players getting ready for an upcoming performance in South Korea.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Results have been certified in a recall of Avenal’s city leaders; and sentencing for a crime spree near Yosemite National Park.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
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Samantha Rangel
Samantha Rangel reports on stories for KVPR in the Fresno and Clovis areas. After growing up in the town of Firebaugh, Samantha is now enrolled at California State University, Fresno. There, she is studying to earn her B.A. in Media, Communications, and Journalism. Before joining the KVPR news team, she was a reporter for The Westside Express, where she covered education and other local news in Firebaugh.
See stories by Samantha Rangel
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden