May 29: Fresno State Music Group Prepares For International Debut

Every summer, a prestigious international music festival invites students from universities around the world to perform. And for the first time ever, some of those students will hail from Fresno. KVPR’s Samantha Rangel talks with us about an ambitious group of clarinet players getting ready for an upcoming performance in South Korea.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Results have been certified in a recall of Avenal’s city leaders; and sentencing for a crime spree near Yosemite National Park.