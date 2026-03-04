March 4: Summit Aims To Support Teenage Girl Athletes In The Valley

Being a teenage girl can be hard, and it can be even more difficult when you’re balancing a competitive sport. This Sunday, UC Merced is launching an inaugural event titled “Together We Will” to connect and inspire Valley high school girls who play sports. On today’s episode, event organizer Lisa Pollard explains what the free event offers these local student athletes.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Federal EPA officials tour a Bakersfield farm; and California Democratic party leader calls on candidates to drop out.