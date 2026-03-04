© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
Central Valley Daily

March 4: Summit Aims To Support Teenage Girl Athletes In The Valley

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 4, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Being a teenage girl can be hard, and it can be even more difficult when you’re balancing a competitive sport. This Sunday, UC Merced is launching an inaugural event titled “Together We Will” to connect and inspire Valley high school girls who play sports. On today’s episode, event organizer Lisa Pollard explains what the free event offers these local student athletes.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Federal EPA officials tour a Bakersfield farm; and California Democratic party leader calls on candidates to drop out.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
