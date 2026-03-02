Mar. 2: Complaints, Resignations, Canceled Classes - An Investigation Into Turmoil At Merced College

In late 2024, at least 10 faculty members and employees submitted complaints alleging gender and racial discrimination by a Merced College dean. All of the allegations were ultimately dismissed, but the dean still decided to move to a different department – before he later announced he will be stepping back into a faculty role. An investigation by Rachel Livinal found that the situation was still shaking up the wider campus community. Rachel Livinal, who reported this for both KVPR and the Merced FOCUS, discusses her investigation.