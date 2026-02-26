© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
Central Valley Daily

Feb. 26: The Country’s Biggest Solar Project Is Underway In The Valley

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published February 26, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
Water is scarce on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley, but installing solar arrays could be a reliable new source of income for farmers. On today’s episode, Dan Charles discusses his report for NPR on the country’s largest solar project underway here in the San Joaquin Valley.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Bakersfield girl was invited to the State of the Union speech, and how Fresno leaders plan to pay out arts grants amidst an embezzlement scandal.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
