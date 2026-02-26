Feb. 26: The Country’s Biggest Solar Project Is Underway In The Valley

Water is scarce on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley, but installing solar arrays could be a reliable new source of income for farmers. On today’s episode, Dan Charles discusses his report for NPR on the country’s largest solar project underway here in the San Joaquin Valley.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Bakersfield girl was invited to the State of the Union speech, and how Fresno leaders plan to pay out arts grants amidst an embezzlement scandal.