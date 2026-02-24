Feb. 24: A Small Fresno County Town Is Now In The Same Congressional District As San Jose

Proposition 50 is now in effect in California. The law redrew congressional district boundaries, and one of the communities soon to have new congressional representation in Washington is Coalinga, which is now in the same district as parts of Silicon Valley. KVPR Samantha Rangel reports on what this could mean for the small agricultural town.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Cartel violence in Mexico disrupts flights from Fresno, and Los Banos gets a new clinic.