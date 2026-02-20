© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
Feb. 20: How California Plans To Curb Dangerous Drivers

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published February 20, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
A bipartisan group of state lawmakers has introduced 10 new laws designed to strengthen consequences for California’s most dangerous drivers. The laws are inspired in part by reporting from our news partner CalMatters. On today’s episode, investigative reporter Robert Lewis explains how his series, “License to Kill,” is inspiring change at the Capitol.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Yosemite does away with daily reservations; and Tehachapi celebrates a new medical residency program to bring in more doctors.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
