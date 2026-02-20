Feb. 20: How California Plans To Curb Dangerous Drivers

A bipartisan group of state lawmakers has introduced 10 new laws designed to strengthen consequences for California’s most dangerous drivers. The laws are inspired in part by reporting from our news partner CalMatters. On today’s episode, investigative reporter Robert Lewis explains how his series, “License to Kill,” is inspiring change at the Capitol.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Yosemite does away with daily reservations; and Tehachapi celebrates a new medical residency program to bring in more doctors.