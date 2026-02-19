Feb. 19: Has The Maternal Health Crisis In Kern County Improved?

In 2022, KVPR brought you a series of investigative stories highlighting a health crisis in Kern County - specifically, that mothers and babies were dying there at a higher rate than in the rest of the state. Now, almost four years later, has pregnancy-related health improved? KVPR’s Kerry Klein discusses new data and developments from the region.

Plus, the latest news headlines: California’s attorney general challenges a diversion given to a former Kern County supervisor, and why the High Speed Rail Authority CEO is on leave.