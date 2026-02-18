Feb. 18: Democrats At A Crossroads. Who Can Unseat Rep. Valadao?
Several Democratic candidates are vying to replace Republican Rep. David Valadao in the newly redrawn congressional district 22. On today’s episode, Maya C. Miller with our news partner CalMatters breaks down the strategy of two first-time congressional candidates hoping to turn the district blue.
Plus, the latest news headlines: a second group attempts to reboot a transportation tax in Fresno County, and a Catholic Bishop holds mass at Kern County ICE facility.